IBN Announces The Harvest Podcast Featuring Energy and Water Development Corp. CEO Irma Velazquez

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies with the investment community, today announces that Irma Velazquez, MSc, CEO of green-tech engineering solutions company Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD), recently appeared on The Harvest Podcast, a series highlighting thought leaders, experts and breakthrough companies making disruptive and impactful contributions to society through groundbreaking initiatives.



The episode, hosted by Carmel Fisher, is available for on-demand listening on The Harvest Podcast .

During the interview, Velazquez provided an introduction to EAWD before discussing her journey to the company.

“Energy and Water Development Corp. is a leading engineering company focused on innovation relating to the generation of sustainable water and energy supply. Leveraging our intellectual property surrounding the configuration of our systems, we put together state-of-the-art technologies that enable the provision of water and energy in any kind of situations in any part of the world.”

“My journey to become President of Energy and Water Development has been very interesting. I joined the company almost a decade ago as a partner for the research and development of innovative solutions for water generation. I was working as EAWD’s Chief Operations Officer based on my experience and background with the United Nations as an emergency response manager and project developer. After some years, I joined as President and CEO. I’ve been tremendously lucky to have the partnership that I have within the company and the support of a great team. It has been very important in helping me evolve my understanding and capacities as a driver of the company.”

Velazquez then discussed the core values and mission of EAWD.

“When discussing water supply, the challenges stemming from geopolitics and infrastructure really engage you to offer a sustainable solution. The principles of EAWD drive us to find the best and most sustainable solutions, and that requires a lot of investment, research and understanding. Our main objective is to be an evolving company that works with innovations in technology to meet new demands and circumstances presented by climate change.”

Throughout the interview, Velazquez discussed EAWD’s recent initiatives before turning her attention to the company’s goals for the balance of 2024 and beyond.

Learn more by listening to the full episode on The Harvest Podcast .

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

EAWD stands at the forefront of global innovation, pioneering engineered solutions rooted in its patented configurations. Through groundbreaking technologies like the self-sufficient energy supply Atmosphere Water Generation system and Off-grid EV Charging stations, EAWD addresses the critical issues of water scarcity and energy challenges. By leveraging proven methodologies, the company delivers tailored solutions for sustainable potable water and off-grid energy supply.

With a holistic approach covering design, construction, and maintenance, EAWD serves a diverse array of clients, spanning private sector enterprises, government entities, and NGOs. Its established presence in the United States, Germany, and Mexico underscores its global reach, while strategic expansions in Latin America further solidify its position as an industry leader.

For further details, visit www.Energy-Water.com or contact investors@energy-water.com.

