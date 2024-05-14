ARHT Media Inc. Grants Options

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 7,195,000 options to various employees, officers and directors of the Company under the long-term incentive plan of the Company (the “LTIP”).



These options are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per common share and expire on May 14, 2029. The options vest in three equal tranches, with the first tranche vesting on the date of grant, the second tranche vesting on May 14, 2025, and the third tranche vesting on May 14, 2026, all subject to a four-month regulatory hold period. Following the grant of the options, the Company has an aggregate of 27,881,835 options outstanding, representing, in aggregate, approximately 14% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The grant of options remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About ARHT

ARHT the global leader and inventor of leading-edge live and pre-recorded hologram experiences that are designed to enhance engagement for sales & marketing as well as learning and development. The Company empowers brands, retailers, marketers, executives, educators, medical practitioners and speakers to be present as ahigh-quality life like hologram anywhere on the planet. ARHT creates an interactive and immersive experience that makes the audience feel as though the speaker or product is in the room enabling brands and retailers to connect with their audiences in a much more engaging way than 2D displays.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in 21 locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

