Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,894 in the last 365 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, before the market opens in New York on May 16, 2024.

On May 16, 2024 at 09:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI52fe1de4b58b412dada1845a63e07141

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of ten vessels - six M.R. product tankers, two Suezmax tankers and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 678,000 deadweight tons (dwt). IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and traded under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.

Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.
info@imperialpetro.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more