HMP Global’s Pharmacology in Wound Care course delivers world class, accessible education on demand

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its efforts to bring world-class, accessible education to the global healthcare community, HMP Global’s new Pharmacology in Wound Care course delivers expert-led, accredited sessions in an on-demand format.

Pharmacology in Wound Care explores the complex science of pharmacologic agents and their effects on wounds and healing, as well as the potential of adjunctive therapies to enhance medication therapy for acute and chronic wounds. The 43 in-depth sessions allow clinicians to earn up to 25 pharmacology credits and 39.75 CE credits.

“Pharmacology in Wound Care is one of the many ways HMP Global brings exceptional education to healthcare professionals,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Global. “We are bundling curated content designed with clinicians and their practice in mind, to help them stay up to date on clinical practices all at an affordable price and a comprehensive educational program.”

Additionally, the program will help clinicians master the art of managing infections and optimizing therapeutic regimens, to minimize adverse reactions while maximizing therapeutic benefits. Key takeaways can be implemented into clinical practice and with patients.

Sessions are led by world-renowned faculty experts, including:

- Karen Bauer, DNP, CWS, FAAWC, University of Toledo Medical Center

- Janice Beitz, PhD, RN, CS, CNOR, CWOCN-AP, CRNP, APNC, ANEF, FNAP, WOCNF, FAAN, School of Nursing-Camden, Rutgers University

- Warren Joseph, DPM, Arizona College of Podiatric Medicine, Midwestern University

- Hadar Lev-Tov, MD, MAS, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

- Mary Anne Obst, RN, BSN, CCRN, CWON, CWS, Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minnesota

- Angela Thompson, DNP, FNP-C, BC-ADM, CDCES, FAANP, Hendricks Regional Health, Danville, Indiana

Among the compelling topics and sessions are skin manifestations of rheumatic diseases; updates on topical and systemic antibiotics for skin, soft tissue, and wound infections; pain management; dermatology and wound care; diabetes and wound healing; effective medications in wound healing; multidisciplinary approaches to CLI treatment; and inflammatory ulcers.

Pharmacology in Wound Care is designed for advanced practice registered nurses, nurse practitioners, other nursing professionals, physicians, podiatrists, pharmacists, physician assistants, and dietitians.

For more information or to register, visit hmpglobalevents.com/pharmacology-woundcare.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

