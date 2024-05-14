STRATA Skin Sciences Surpasses 100 Domestic Installations of TheraClear®X Devices as of March 31, 2024

HORSHAM, Pa., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces its installed base of TheraClear®X devices surpassed 100 at the end of the first quarter of 2024.



As Strata is focused on expanding its TheraClear®X placements within existing XTRAC® partner clinics, a number of the device placements are with private equity-backed dermatology clinics, including the California Skin Institute and Aqua Dermatology, and other strategic accounts, including Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners, which has 35 clinics in its group practice. Additionally, one device placement was a comeback win with Palo Alto Medical Foundation.

The 48 individual private equity backed groups of clinical dermatology clinics STRATA is currently partnered with have a total of 2,482 locations, in which Strata has deployed 386 XTRAC® and 62 TheraClear®X devices.

“We continue to grow our domestic installed base of TheraClear®X devices quarter by quarter,” commented STRATA CEO Dr. Dolev Rafaeli. “As with our much more established XTRAC® offering, dermatologists recognize the value of our comprehensive program in treating acne, which is the most common skin condition in dermatology. TheraClear®X addresses many of the limitations of existing acne therapies, and its effectiveness is often visible after just a few treatments. Its unique photo pneumatic technology combines vacuum with pulsed broadband light that works both mechanically and thermally on the active acne lesion. With TheraClear®X, dermatologists now have a reimbursable option to treat acne, improving the economics for their practice. We look forward to working closely with our customers/partners to continue to increase our domestic install base and reporting on those outcomes in the coming quarters.”

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

