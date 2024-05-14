Submit Release
Sysco Celebrates Arrival of Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicles in Its Headquarters City of Houston, TX, Growth of Electric Fleet Globally

HOUSTON, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco is hosting a news conference to celebrate the arrival of new heavy duty electric vehicles to the company’s hometown Houston distribution facility, the first for Sysco in Texas. The company will also announce its progress in deploying EVs across the United States and globally.

Sysco’s Chief Administrative Officer, Neil Russell, will provide formal remarks and members of the media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Media are also invited to take photos of the EVs and charging infrastructure, as well as sit in the EV. A limited number of media and guests will also have an opportunity to ride in one of the EVs and experience the difference between an electric vehicle and a traditional, diesel-powered truck.

WHO:
 Sysco executives, customers and local government officials
       
WHEN:
 May 14, 2024:
    12:30 | Welcome & Remarks from Sysco CAO
    12:40 | Media Q&A
    12:50 | Hands-on truck experience
   
WHERE:
 Sysco Houston
  10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, 
  Houston, TX 77038
   
ASSETS:
 Photos/video can be taken at the event or can be provided following the event
   
ON-SITE:
 Recorded and non-recorded interviews are allowed
   
RSVP:
 syscomediarelations@corp.sysco.com


About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Media Contact
Shannon Mutschler
Shannon.Mutschler@sysco.com
281-584-4059

 


