Vine Strategy to Attend 19th Annual Asian Investment Summit on 23rd May 2024

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vine Strategy, a leading investment management firm specializing in clean energy and sustainable technology investment situations is excited to announce its participation in the forthcoming 19th Annual Asian Investment Summit at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton hotel in Hong Kong on 23rd May 2024.

The Asian Investment Summit, one of the most esteemed financial events in Asia, brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and institutional investors to discuss emerging trends, investment opportunities, and economic developments from across the region and beyond. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, attend expert-led sessions, and network with key stakeholders from across the financial industry.

The firm will host a stand at the event and will present opportunities for attendees to participate in Q&A sessions with senior personnel from two innovative AI startups which, according to Vine Strategy's press office, are on course to embark on capital raising rounds in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We are both honored and thrilled to participate in the Asian Investment Summit in Hong Kong this year," said Vine Strategy's co-founding partner, George Chan. "This conference offers an unparalleled platform from which to connect with industry peers, to exchange ideas, and gain a deeper understanding of the dynamic Asia Pacific investment landscape. We look forward to contributing our expertise and learning from other participants."

During the summit, Vine Strategy plans to engage in discussions around themes such as sustainable investing, technology trends and the green economy. The firm's representatives will also be on hand for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees to discuss potential partnerships and investment strategies.

About Vine Strategy

Vine Strategy is a leading financial services firm dedicated to providing strategic financial solutions and investment management expertise. With a strong focus on sustainable investments, Vine Strategy aims to support clients in navigating emerging markets and industries while fostering positive environmental and social impact. If you wish to know more please contact Vine Strategy on +822-180-276-2983.

