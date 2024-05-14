YPrime Appoints Lindsay Daniel as Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned HR Executive Joins YPrime to Align People Strategy with Business Priorities and Strengthen Culture

MALVERN, Pa., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced the appointment of Lindsay Daniel as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Daniel will lead YPrime's human resources strategy in this role, aligning people priorities with business objectives, and fostering the company's people-first culture.



Daniel brings more than 15 years of HR leadership experience to YPrime, with a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives in talent management, employee engagement, and organizational development. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of HR at Macquarie Group, where she was the global HR lead for various divisions, partnering with senior leaders to deliver on key business priorities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to the YPrime team," said Jim Corrigan, CEO of YPrime. "Her deep expertise in aligning HR strategies with business objectives and her commitment to creating a culture where employees can bring their whole selves to work will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve."





In her new role, Daniel will define and execute YPrime's global HR strategy, partner with the executive team to drive critical people initiatives, and evolve the company's talent acquisition, development, and engagement programs. She will also focus on strengthening YPrime's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and enhancing the overall employee experience.

"I am excited to join YPrime at this pivotal moment in the company's growth journey," said Daniel. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to develop and implement a people strategy that supports YPrime's mission and values, empowers our talented employees, and positions the company for continued success."

Prior to her tenure at Macquarie Group, Daniel executed roles of increasing responsibility at The Advisory Board Company, where she was repeatedly recognized as a top performer, awarded fast-track promotions, and selected for high-priority initiatives—ultimately advising members of the executive leadership team. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA.

About YPrime

At YPrime , we streamline the clinical trial journey with a configurable platform designed for speed, quality, and certainty. With 50% faster IRT startup times, up to 30% faster eCOA launch times, and quality standards 50% above the industry average, YPrime can help you solve for certainty. Discover how by visiting www.yprime.com or emailing marketing@yprime.com .

