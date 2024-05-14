Digital Loyalty Program Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2034, Fact.MR
Digital Transformation Leading to Development of Innovative Digital Loyalty Programs and Engagement PlatformsROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates in its recently updated industry report that the growing demand for personalized offers and mobile wallets is set to increase the size of the global digital loyalty program market from US$ 51.5 billion in 2024 to US$ 113.3 billion by 2034.
Loyalty programs are aiding business to maintain long-term relationships with existing customers and increasing brand loyalty among new customers. Loyalty programs offer rewards and incentives that motives customers for recurring purchases. By offering exclusive discounts and special offers organizations are set to increase their overall revenue shares.
Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing are expected to increase the features of digital loyalty programs. AI helps in faster and quicker responses. AI and ML analyses consumers’ data, behaviour, and preferences to deliver personalized offers and rewards. Furthermore, gamification features such as badges and interactive experiences, and mobile integration is expected to attract a wider consumer base.
For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7237
LoopyLoyalty, Annex Cloud, Kangaroo Rewards, and Loyalty Gator are some of the software solutions included in the scope. COVID-19 has had an unprecedented and devastating worldwide impact, with a major influence on the demand for digital loyalty programs.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Sales of digital loyalty programs are projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2034. The United States market for digital loyalty programs is forecasted to reach US$ 12.6 billion by 2034.
Demand for digital loyalty programs in South Korea is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 9% over the decade. Japan is estimated to hold 28.9% of the East Asia market share in 2024. Mobile engagement or mobile loyalty programs are projected to account for 29% of the global market share by 2034.
“Subscription-based digital loyalty programs offering more exclusive perks and value addition, which is driving their popularity worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
“Increasing Use of Mobile Apps Pushing Adoption of Digital Loyalty Programs”
Technology is changing the way people do business, whether it's at a store or in a small town. Digital technology is evolving in today's enterprises, which are able to operate on a global scale. Mobile applications are reshaping the internet business.
The necessity and demand for digital loyalty programs in mobile applications are growing along with the transformation of wireless communication systems. Mobile applications provide access to marketing promotions via touchpoints. The digital loyalty program apps are effectively replacing the old rewards scheme.
Mobile applications are being used to develop strong digital experiences and engagement platforms; when a consumer purchases a product, they are expected to receive benefits such as points, exclusive offers, discounts, and early access through the applications. The incentives supplied to potential consumers are expected to have a significant influence on profitability.
Top Key Players are: Brierley+Partners, Kognitiv Corporation (Aimia), SAP SE, Epsilon, Fidelity Information Services, BrandLoyalty, Aimia, Comarch SA, Annex Cloud, Loyal Zoo, PassKit, Prize Logic, Messangi Corporation, AppCard, Bink, Kobie Marketing, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation
Looking for A customization report click here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7237
Competitive Analysis
Leading digital loyalty program companies are investing heavily in R&D for the introduction of innovative solutions. They are integrating advanced technologies such as AI and ML into their loyalty programs to aid end users to analyse large customer data volumes and various consumer preferences’ patterns. Industry giants are also employing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their product offerings and market reach.
In 2023, Capillary Technologies acquired Brierley+Partners to provide customers with more effective and efficient loyalty and customer engagement solutions.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global digital loyalty program market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based type (reward aggregators, card linked loyalty, integrated POS systems, mobile engagement, apps, digital wallets, others), deployment (cloud, on-premise), and vertical (grocery, retail, hospitality, travel, entertainment, sport & leisure, telcos, gambling, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Intelligent Transport System Market: The global intelligent transport system market is estimated at US$ 26.47 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 53.06 billion by 2032, increasing at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.
Push-to-Talk Market: The push-to-talk market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 20.01 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 44 Bn.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other