Verifone and Logos in Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Unattended Payments

The new launch is set to elevate the self-service customer payment experience

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the payments architect shaping ecosystems for in-person and online commerce experiences, and Logos Payment Solutions, the pioneer in unattended payment technologies, today announce their strategic partnership to upgrade unattended transactions with a new powerful solution. The launch blends Verifone’s latest generation Android terminal, UX700, with Logos’ automation and management software platform to bring to market a state-of-the-art customer self-service experience.



By leveraging Verifone UX700 devices equipped with the Logos Payment Solutions, businesses - including those in fueling, EV-charging, car wash, ferry and toll roads, laundromats, parking, automated retail and smart vending, among others - can take full control of their self-service devices and remotely monitor payment transactions. At the same time, they can deploy capabilities that take the customer journey to the next level, like implementing customized user-interfaces, loyalty schemes, digital receipts, and license plate recognition, or supporting fleet cards. An integration with Verifone’s payment gateway services further enhances the offering by facilitating merchants’ expansion and access to Verifone's transaction reporting features.





The new solution will be available starting today in select European markets, with plans to expand in the near future.

"This strategic partnership sees two leaders in their fields join forces to innovate and streamline unattended commerce, bringing lots of new potential to market,” said Verifone CEO, Himanshu Patel. “This powerful bundle will service a wide range of industries, simplifying and strengthening operations on the merchant side, and upgrading the consumer experience on the end-user side. As shoppers continue to refine their expectations for commerce and payments, we are excited to keep pushing the frontiers in self-service markets.”

Casper Bøyesen-Laugen, CEO of Logos, echoed Patel's sentiments, emphasizing the synergy between the two companies. "The convergence of Verifone's UX700 with Logos' extensive experience in unmanned payment solutions marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of self-service payments. Our extensive catalogue of industry-specific self-service applications and industrial controllers, combined with Verifone's new device and global payment gateway, empowers us to deliver unattended payment solutions to markets worldwide."

Merchants and partners interested in the UX700-Logos all-in one solution can find more details about the providers’ capabilities on the Logos and Verifone websites.

About Verifone

Verifone is the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global FinTech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 12B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels.

Learn more at https://www.verifone.com/en/global

About Logos Payment Solutions

Logos Payment Solutions is a Denmark-based pioneer in unattended payment technologies, specializing in mobility services. With a rich history of innovation and a vast installed base spanning 10 markets, Logos is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge self-service payment solutions to industries worldwide.

Discover more at https://www.logos-ps.com/

Media Contact: press@Verifone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c42a9e3-045b-4b49-8eaf-71022cb46b7a