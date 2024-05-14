Indy 500 Coverage Returns to TuneIn on May 14

In partnership with INDYCAR Radio, fans can catch all the turn-by-turn action of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES flagship event through TuneIn Premium beginning with the practice laps

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, announced today the availability of complete coverage of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge through TuneIn Premium in partnership with the INDYCAR Radio Network. Including every practice and qualifying session, INDYCAR SERIES fans can catch all the action in the lead-up to the main event on Sunday, May 26.



“Racing makes for one of the most entertaining and exciting audio experiences with play-by-play commentary and expert analysis that makes listeners feel like they are pit-side,” said Chris Pollock, Director of the INDYCAR Radio Network. “Together, we're fueling the passion and excitement of racing through our live broadcasts, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action."

In addition to the Indy 500, fans can follow the entire 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season on TuneIn Premium, culminating in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway, where the 2024 INDYCAR SERIES champion will be crowned.

TuneIn Premium will have complete coverage of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, including:

May 31 – June 2: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

June 7 – 9: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

June 21 – 23: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

August 23 – 25: BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland

September 13 – 15: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix



“The Indy 500 is ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. “Our partnership with IMS Radio allows race fans from around the world to enjoy full coverage of the Indy 500, whether they are on the beach or driving to their favorite Memorial Day destination. From qualifying rounds and pre-race analysis to the checkered flag race finish, INDYCAR Radio Network provides fans with unparalleled coverage on TuneIn Premium.”

TuneIn is accessible on over 200 major platforms and devices. Visit www.TuneIn.com to learn more about TuneIn and its partnership with INDYCAR Radio.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About INDYCAR Radio:

The INDYCAR Radio Network is your home for exciting wheel-to-wheel action of every lap of the NTT INDYCAR Series and INDY NXT by Firestone. From the bad-fast ovals to the twist and turns of the road courses and the always challenging street races, tune in each race weekend to hear Mark Jaynes, Davey Hamilton and the entire network crew call every lap from the green flag to the checkers. You won't want to miss the start of the season on the streets of St. Pete or the exciting conclusion in Nashville. And of course, the pinnacle of racing smack dab in the middle of it all is the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

