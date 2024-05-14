Coveo Announces New Partnership with Genesys to Empower Contact Center Agents with AI Search, Recommendations, and Generative Answering

Coveo for Genesys Cloud is Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry ®

MONTREAL and LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI search and GenAI to every point-of-experience, enabling remarkable personalized digital experiences that drive business outcomes, today announced Coveo for Genesys Cloud is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry ®, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Together, Coveo and Genesys ®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, will deliver superior customer and employee experiences through a native integration that empowers contact center agents with relevant insights and generative answers using Coveo for Genesys Cloud. Coveo for Genesys Cloud leverages AI search, AI recommendations, and generative answering technologies – running across multiple sources of complex issue-resolving content to help agents onboard and upskill quicker, reduce search-to-click time, increase first call resolution, and lower average handling time.

Enterprises with siloed content repositories risk overwhelming agents, as they must search multiple systems looking for answers. By combining the power of Coveo and Genesys ®, enterprises can solve customer problems efficiently and effectively, with fast, easy and secure access to relevant knowledge embedded in the Genesys Cloud desktop. Using Coveo’s best-in-class AI platform, agents start with recommended content personalized for the customer’s situation and leverage AI search and generative answering as the conversation progresses without needing to switch screens. This partnership will help service leaders meet critical priorities for efficiency while creating remarkable customer experiences.

“Customer service agents are the heart of any enterprise and it’s imperative to provide them with the tools to mitigate escalations and tackle new challenges that might come their way,” said Patrick Martin, EVP of Customer Experience at Coveo. “We're excited to combine forces with the leading CCaaS (Contact Center-as-a-Service) platform and their strong track record of simplifying the agent experience. Together, we will improve the customer and agent experience by giving agents the personalized and relevant knowledge, now with generative answers, at the right time to improve both their workflow and deliver business results.”

“Coveo is a Leader in two IDC MarketScapes, the IDC 2023 MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery and the 2023-2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Knowledge Discovery for Internal Use Cases,” said Hayley Sutherland, author of the reports and IDC Research Manager, Conversational AI & Intelligent Knowledge Discovery. “Customers have praised Coveo for its prepackaged, easy to use solutions that enhance both CX and EX. With Coveo’s GenAI backed features and advanced relevance, it should be a great fit with Genesys to enhance digital experiences in the Contact Center,” she said.

Coveo AI unifies enterprise-wide content into the Genesys ® desktop, using AI search, recommendations, and generative answering to help support organizations with:

Unified Content: Unify all relevant content into a single, central repository without moving a document.

Unify all relevant content into a single, central repository without moving a document. Out-of-the-box AI: Leverage a robust suite of AI models purpose-built for delivering on service objectives for agent productivity, customer experience, and first contact resolution.

Utilize secure, accurate, enterprise-ready generative answering embedded within the agent desktop.

Workforce Efficiency: Scale without adding headcount to the contact center.

Frictionless Customer Experiences: Allow agents to stay engaged with the customer, not the systems.

Always-on Content Feedback: Continuously improve content with powerful user analytics.

Coveo for Genesys Cloud is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry®. Visit Coveo at Genesys Xperience 2024 at booth SS6.



Understand the full power of the Coveo AI PlatformTM now available within Coveo for Genesys Cloud with this detailed spec sheet.

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today’s competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.



To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.



Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.



The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAP Endorsed ® App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member and a Genesys AppFoundry ® ISV Partner.



Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01c8ab86-ee28-414d-904a-5d9d3cd1e3f0