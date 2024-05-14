Two Financial Harvest Wealth Advisers Awarded CFP® Certification

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors, in Winter Park, Florida, proudly announces that Danica Bolton, CFP® and Alex Swanson, CFP® have earned their CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, awarded by the CFP Board of Standards. This honor requires at least two years of financial planning work experience, successfully completing financial planning coursework at an accredited college or university and passing the 6-hour comprehensive CFP® certification exam. Only approximately one-third of personal financial advisors in the U.S. achieve this prestigious credential.



Financial Harvest is a family-focused wealth advisory. Company founder David Witter, CFP®, said, “We are tremendously proud of Danica and Alex. In addition to requiring the mastery of rigorous coursework and in-depth experience, qualifications for achieving a CFP® include a commitment to uphold high ethical standards, which aligns with the standards we set internally for all members of the Financial Harvest team.”

Danica Bolton, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, is an Associate Wealth Advisor at Financial Harvest. She holds an M.Ed. from the University of Central Florida, a B.A. from Flagler College, and has earned FINRA Series certifications 7, 9,10, 63, and 65. In addition to assisting clients with cash flow needs, account maintenance, trading, and meeting with clients regularly to help fulfill their intentions to live their best life, Danica has recently developed the Financial Harvest Women’s Course, “Building Your Nest,” designed to help equip women with the knowledge and skills needed for a solid financial foundation.

“One of the most satisfying aspects of my work,” said Danica, “is partnering with a client and taking something that may feel overwhelming to them and then determining a creative, disciplined and multi-faceted plan to help them reach their goals.”

Joining the firm in 2022, Alex Swanson, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, is an Associate Wealth Advisor at Financial Harvest. Alex holds a BS/BA from the University of Florida and has earned FINRA Series certification 65. Alex said, “For me, listening produces understanding, which is the goal when meeting with current and first-time clients. Understanding what someone is experiencing, whether it is the high of a business sale or the low of a family health concern, allows me to meet people where they are and know how to help best. It is so fulfilling to help clients better assess their situations and then lead them on what to do.”

The CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. The Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit.

The CFP® certification exam covers Professional Conduct and Regulations, General Principles of Financial Planning, Risk Management and Insurance Planning, Investment Planning, Tax Planning, Retirement Savings and Income Planning, Estate Planning, and the Psychology of Financial Planning.

You can learn more about opportunities for customized wealth planning with the trained fiduciaries at Financial Harvest by contacting info@financialharvest.com.

About Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors

David Witter, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Certified Succession Planner™, CEO and Principal, in partnership with his wife, Katie M. Witter, licensed fiduciary Investment Advisor, Certified Succession Planner™, Wealth Advisor and Strategist and Principal, and Kellen H Williams, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Licensed Investment Advisor and Principal and their carefully curated team of financial industry professionals, are dedicated to providing customized, fee-based financial planning and wealth advisory services. They understand that each client is unique, and their strategies are tailored to meet individual needs. Financial Harvest clients generally hold at least $1 million in assets for investing and are located in Florida, across the United States, and internationally.

Financial Harvest takes pride in its commitment to diversity and inclusion, with a majority ownership by women and minorities.

About Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization’s initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks. For more about CFP Board, visit www.CFP.net.

