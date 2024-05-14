Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Medical Meetings in May

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that it will present at two medical meetings in May: The American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference and the 6th Treg Directed Therapies Summit.



ATS 2024 – May 17-22, San Diego

Format: Poster Presentation

Title: IRL201104, A Novel Immunomodulatory Peptide, Shows Efficacy on Inflammatory Endpoints and Airway Hyperresponsiveness in a House Dust Mite Driven Model of Allergic Inflammation with or Without Poly I:C Exacerbation

Poster Number: 804

Session: D21 - Terminator: Control of Airway Inflammation and Immune Response in Asthma

Poster Discussion Date and Time: Wednesday, May 22, 8:15-10:15 a.m. PT

Room: San Diego Convention Center, Room 31A-C (Upper Level)

Presenter: Jorge De Alba, Vice President of Discovery and Translational Science, Revolo

More information about the ATS 2024 can be accessed here.

6th Treg Directed Therapies Summit – May 21-23, Boston

Format: Oral Presentation

Title: ‘1104, an immune-resetting peptide, for the treatment of allergic disease

Track: Non-Cell Based Approaches

Session: Utilizing Novel Platform Technology to Amplify Treg Induction In-Vivo

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 22, 12:00-12:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Roly Foulkes, Chief Scientific Officer, Revolo

More information about the 6th Treg Directed Therapies Summit can be accessed here.

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, reset the immune system from a pro-inflammatory state to a regulated homeostatic state, by inducing T regulatory and B regulatory cells after just one dose. ‘1104, a first-in-class peptide, has been evaluated in two Phase 2a trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and another in patients with allergen sensitivity. ‘1104 is now advancing towards evaluation in a Phase 2b trial in EoE and a Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis or asthma, while the company explores its additional potential for other allergic diseases. ‘1805, a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function, is planned to be assessed in a second Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2a clinical trial for ulcerative colitis. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

Company Contact

Woody Bryan, Ph.D.

President and CEO

wbryan@revolobio.com

Media Contact

Michael Rubenstein

LifeSci Communications

+1 561-289-7981

mrubenstein@lifescicomms.com