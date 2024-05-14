Rani Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May 2024. These conferences include:



H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

Location: The Nasdaq Headquarters, New York City

Date: Monday, May 20th at 2:30pm E.T

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran

UBS Spring Biotech Conference

Location: UBS, New York City

Date: Tuesday, May 21st, 2024

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the H.C. Wainright Conference by visiting the “Events” section of the Rani Therapeutics website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

