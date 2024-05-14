Northann Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with Adornus Cabinetry

ELK GROVE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp. (NYSE American: NCL), a leader 3D printing home improvement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Adornus Cabinetry, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of luxury cabinetry. The partnership will focus on combining Northann’s pioneering 3D printing technologies with Adornus’ expertise in high-quality cabinetry design and manufacturing.



This synergy, said Northann, is expected to drive new innovations in materials and design processes, leading to the manufacture of cutting-edge, sustainable cabinetry solutions that are both beautiful and functional.

Other key elements of the partnership include:

Innovation in Product Development: Northann’s 3D printing ecosystem capabilities will imbue the new line of custom cabinetry with enhanced durability, customization, and quicker production times.

As both companies are committed to sustainable practices, the partnership will focus on utilizing eco-friendly materials and processes. Economic Impact: The collaboration is set to bolster the local economy by creating jobs and utilizing local resources in South Carolina.



"We are thrilled to partner with Adornus Cabinetry,” said Northann CEO Lin Li. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our company’s commitment to enhancing the integration of innovative solutions in the housing and construction industries.

"This partnership also signifies our dedication to supporting American industries and economies."

Mr. Lin said the partnership is expected to commence with a series of collaborative projects in Q3 of 2024, with further details to be announced shortly.

About Northann Corp.

Northann specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The Company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers its 3D printing ecosystem as an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The Company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring and wall panels by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

For more information about Northann, please visit www.northann.com .

