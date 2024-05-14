Questrade honoured as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 13th consecutive year

Maintaining its prestigious Platinum Club designation, online brokerage continues its history of exceptional performance across the Best Managed program’s evaluation criteria

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s #1 rated* online brokerage -- is pleased to announce it has once again been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. The award, which celebrates strategic and operational excellence in privately-owned Canadian companies, marks the 13th year in a row that the organization has been recognized.



“We feel incredibly privileged to, again, be named among Canada’s Best Managed Companies as it affirms our unmatched corporate culture,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “With a keen focus on agility, innovation, and adoption of leading-edge technologies, we continue to successfully execute on our corporate vision and deliver on our mission to help Canadians become much more financially successful and secure.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains a standard of excellence among privately-owned Canadian companies. The award’s rigorous evaluation process assesses qualifying organizations on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, governance, capabilities and innovation, and financial performance. With its recognition now spanning over a decade, Questrade has consistently demonstrated its achievement across these criteria, reinforcing its ability to outperform in an increasingly competitive marketplace and heed the demands of Canadians to bring more choice to the financial services industry.

“For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “This year’s winners, including Questrade, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day!”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 24 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $30 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

* MoneySense 2023

