Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced participation in the following events:

  • J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference: Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Jefferies Software Conference: Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com.

About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 67,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Investor Relations Contact:
Joon Huh
ir@freshworks.com 

Media Relations Contact:
Denise Gocke
pr@freshworks.com 

 


