UAE Used Car Market Cruises to $27 Billion by 2027: Soaring Expat Population and Online Boom Drive Growth: Ken Research

UAE used car market zooms to $27 billion by 2027, fueled by surging expat population and online boom. Sedans dominate, but SUVs gain ground. Value segment drives demand, with online platforms challenging dealerships. Financing options and data analytics play a crucial role.

Gurugram, India, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UAE used car market is shifting into high gear, projected to reach a value of $27 billion by 2027, according to a compelling report by Ken Research. This press release, based on the report "UAE Used Car and Auto Classified Market Outlook to 2027 - A Pre-Owned Journey of Growth," explores the key trends accelerating this dynamic market and offers valuable insights for used car dealerships, online classified platforms, and financial institutions.

Growth Drivers: Fueling the Pre-Owned Market

Several key trends are paving the way for a thriving used car market in the UAE:

Expat Influx Greases the Wheels: A booming expat population in the UAE, exceeding [percentage] of the total population, creates a significant demand for affordable transportation options. Used cars offer a cost-effective alternative to brand new vehicles.

Shifting Ownership Preferences: A growing number of consumers in the UAE are prioritizing affordability and practicality over brand new car ownership. This shift in preferences creates a fertile ground for the used car market.

Online Boom Drives Convenience: The increasing penetration of online classified platforms is revolutionizing the used car buying experience. These platforms offer easy access to a wide range of used car options, fostering market growth.

Market Segmentation: Tailoring Strategies for Diverse Needs

The UAE's used car market can be segmented by vehicle type, price segment, and sales channel. Understanding these segments allows stakeholders to tailor their strategies and cater to a broader customer base:

Sedans Maintain Dominance: Sedans are expected to remain the leading segment in the UAE used car market due to their affordability, fuel efficiency, and suitability for daily commutes. However, SUVs are projected to witness significant growth by 2027.

Value Segment Drives Demand: The mid-range price segment, encompassing used cars priced between [price range], is expected to capture the largest market share due to its affordability and wider variety of options.

Online Platforms Gain Traction: Traditional car dealerships remain a significant sales channel, but online classified platforms are experiencing rapid growth. This trend is expected to continue as consumers seek convenience and wider selection offered online.

Financing Options Fuel Purchases: The availability of financing options plays a crucial role in driving used car sales. Collaboration between dealerships and financial institutions to offer attractive loan terms is critical for market growth.

Competitive Landscape: A Marketplace in Motion

The UAE's used car market features a diverse mix of established players and emerging forces:

Dealerships Remain Anchors: Traditional car dealerships hold a strong position in the market, offering a variety of used car options, after-sales services, and trade-in possibilities. However, they face increasing competition from online platforms.

Online Platforms Emerge as Disruptors: Online classified platforms are disrupting the market by offering a user-friendly interface, transparent pricing, and wider selection of used cars. Strategic partnerships with dealerships can further enhance their offerings.

New Players Enter the Fray: Emerging players, such as used car subscription services, are entering the market, offering flexible car ownership alternatives and catering to changing consumer preferences.

Recent Developments: Keeping the Market Revving

The UAE's used car market is experiencing exciting developments that will shape its future:

Focus on Quality and Certification: A growing emphasis on quality assurance and certification programs for used cars instills greater buyer confidence and transparency in the market. This trend is expected to gain traction in the coming years.

Data Analytics Drives Insights: Used car dealerships and online platforms are increasingly leveraging data analytics to gain valuable insights into consumer behavior, pricing trends, and market demand. This data-driven approach allows them to optimize their offerings and target specific customer segments.

Sustainability Gains Traction: The growing environmental consciousness is leading to a rise in demand for fuel-efficient used cars. Additionally, initiatives promoting car recycling and eco-friendly dismantling practices are expected to emerge.

Taxonomy

By Market Structure

Organized Sector

Unorganized Sector

By Organized Sector

OEMs/Franchise Dealers

Multi-Brands Dealerships

Online Marketplaces/Classified

By Unorganized Sector

Auction Houses

C2C & Others

Local Dealers

By Car Type

SUV

Sedan

Hatchback

Coupe

Pickup Truck

Others

By Brands

Toyota

Nissan

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

Ford

Chevrolet

Kia

Others

By Country of Origin

Japan

USA

South Korea

Germany

China

Others

By Region

Ajman

Ras Al-Khaimah

Umm Al-Quwain

Sharjah

Abu Dhabi

Fujairah

Dubai

UAE Used Car Market

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249



