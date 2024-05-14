NowVertical Welcomes David Doritty as Independent Director

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (“NowVertical” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF), is pleased to announce the appointment of David Doritty, who currently serves as the Vice-Chair at Echelon Wealth Partners, as an independent director on NowVertical’s board of directors.



"We warmly welcome David Doritty as he joins our board," stated Elaine Kunda, Chair of NowVertical’s Board. "His expertise in capital markets, corporate and financial governance, fortifies our leadership. Leveraging his wealth of experience, we are poised to optimize growth and profitability across NowVertical's global business. Today’s developments mark another stride in our evolution toward a more sophisticated and integrated operational framework."

Mr. Doritty brings decades of senior executive experience. In his current Vice-Chair role at Echelon Wealth Partners, held since December 2018, he has demonstrated a commitment to fostering robust client relationships and advancing innovative capital markets solutions. His role in facilitating connections between internal stakeholders and external partners has significantly enhanced Echelon's visibility and reputation in the marketplace.

Previously, he served as Executive Vice President, Head of Sales & Trading at Echelon Wealth Partners. Before his time at Echelon, Mr. Doritty served as Deputy Chairman at Mackie Research Capital and spent three and a half years at Aurion Capital Management, a distinguished Canadian pension fund manager. Prior to Aurion, Mr. Doritty served as Vice Chairman at Dundee Capital Markets. His contributions have driven growth and strategic direction in these roles, reflecting his commitment to excellence and leadership in the financial sector. He is also a distinguished graduate of the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

To facilitate this appointment, NowVertical’s Chief Development Officer Andre Garber has stepped down from the board to focus on his responsibilities in management. NowVertical’s CEO, Sandeep Mendiratta, will remain on the board as a representative of management.

These further changes to the Company’s board are a result of the process to appoint an additional director, commenced as part of the Company’s settlement with Daren Trousdell.

"As we welcome David Doritty as an independent director, alongside David Charron and Chris Ford, who joined our board earlier this year, we are purposefully enhancing the profile and expertise to the leadership and governance of NowVertical," expressed Elaine Kunda, Chair of NowVertical’s Board. "We also extend our appreciation to Andre Garber for his service on the board."

About NowVertical Group Inc.:

NowVertical Group is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

