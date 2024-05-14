Submit Release
XOMA to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, announced today that members of its Executive Team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ being held on May 20, 2024, in New York, NY.

Owen Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Sitko, Chief Investment Officer, will be featured in a fireside chat taking place at 11:00 AM ET.  The presentation can be accessed at https://bit.ly/4aQ74Y8.

XOMA’s presentations can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.xoma.com.  A replay of each presentation will be available and archived on the site for 90 days after the event.

About XOMA Corporation
XOMA is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health.  XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.  When XOMA acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes.  The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate).  For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.

XOMA Investor Contact   XOMA Media Contact
Juliane Snowden Kathy Vincent
XOMA Corporation  KV Consulting & Management
+1 646-438-9754   +1 310-403-8951
juliane.snowden@xoma.com kathy@kathyvincent.com


