Creams to give out over 75,000 scoops of gelato

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nations favourite dessert parlour, Creams Café, estimates that it will give out over 75,000 scoops of free gelato this coming Friday 17th May.

Creams Café was the brand that kick-started the dessert parlour revolution in the UK, and to celebrate such a Sweet 16, Creams are giving away free gelato all day, in every one of their shops (almost 100 of them!)...that's free gelato for everyone, up and down the country.

Creams is your ultimate dessert destination with shops across the UK. Whether you are in need of a little pick me up, the kids deserve a sweet treat or a date night dessert, Creams offers some of the lands most indulgent, decadent, over the top desserts, which seriously hit the spot. Whether its Wednesday Hump Day delight, Thursday Treat Day, or a weekend pick me up, everyone loves a decadent dessert and nowhere offers this and more than the nation’s most indulgent dessert parlour, Creams. Think piled high waffles, deep filled sundaes, sweet crepes, gooey cookie dough, filled hot pockets and creamy gelato loaded shakes!

Miss c mason-pearson
Kitten & Shark Ltd
clemmie@kittenandshark.com
