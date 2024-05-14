OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Georgia

VIENNA/VALLETTA, 14 May 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Georgia on 15 May.

During his visit, Minister Borg will meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Chairman of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili and other parliamentarians, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili and State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani.

The OSCE Chair-in-Office will also conduct a visit organized in co-ordination with the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia to the administrative boundary line to witness first-hand the ongoing effects of the conflict. Minister Borg’s agenda will also include exchanges with civil society representatives and non-governmental organizations in Tbilisi.

For more information about the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, please visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship.