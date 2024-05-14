Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,765 in the last 365 days.

OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Georgia

VIENNA/VALLETTA, 14 May 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Georgia on 15 May.

During his visit, Minister Borg will meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Chairman of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili and other parliamentarians, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili and State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani.

The OSCE Chair-in-Office will also conduct a visit organized in co-ordination with the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia to the administrative boundary line to witness first-hand the ongoing effects of the conflict. Minister Borg’s agenda will also include exchanges with civil society representatives and non-governmental organizations in Tbilisi.

For more information about the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, please visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship.

You just read:

OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Georgia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more