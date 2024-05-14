Submit Release
VSP investigates suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

 

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, May 14, 2024) — The Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department are investigating a suspicious death that was reported late Monday night, May 13, 2024, in St. Johnsbury.

 

The investigation began at about 11:15 p.m. Monday when police received a 911 call reporting a shooting at a home on Summer Street. Officers from the St. Johnsbury Police Department responded to the location and discovered a man deceased at the scene. SJPD then requested that the Vermont State Police respond and lead the investigation.

 

Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event with no generalized threat to the community at large.

 

This case is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. St. Johnsbury police and the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office are providing assistance.

 

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and help with positive identification. Police will release the name of the victim following further investigation and notification of relatives. No one is in custody.

 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No other details are available at this early phase of the case. VSP will provide updates as the investigation evolves.

 

- 30 -

 

