Inotiv, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(888) 886-7786 (Domestic)

(416) 764-8658 (International)

38070700 (Conference ID)



The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company’s web site and directly via the following link:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1665042&tp_key=9a4ab0e562

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investors section of Inotiv’s web site at: https://www.inotivco.com/investors/investor-information/.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the anticipated timing of the issuance of the Company’s second quarter financial results. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the Company’s inability to file its second quarter 2024 Form 10-Q on a timely basis; the outcome of the completion of the preparation of the Company’s financial statements; results of operations or other financial matters that are different or change from what is currently anticipated; the inability to reach a resolution with the DOJ or the impact of unfavorable terms of any such resolution; the Company’s ability to comply with its covenants and obligations under its credit agreement; the Company’s ability to obtain waivers or amendments related to its covenants under the credit agreement; the continuance of unfavorable sales trends; the sufficiency of the Company’s liquidity and cash flows to meet its obligations; the impact of this filing on the Company’s common stock, its relationships with employees, customers and suppliers; and those that are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other documents that the Company files or furnishes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.