REGENESIS Named Winner of Fast Company’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Award

Breakthrough PFAS Treatment Technology

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENESIS , the recognized leader in soil and groundwater remediation solutions for PFAS and other contaminants, today announced that its PlumeStop® technology was named one of the winners of Fast Company’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards . The company was also honored as a finalist in the Sustainability and Small and Mighty categories.

Amid growing concerns about the negative impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (otherwise known as PFAS or “forever chemicals”), new regulations have been put in place to protect public health and the environment. Notably, in April 2024, the EPA designated PFOA and PFOS – two of the most prevalent PFAS chemicals – as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). This groundbreaking move marks the first time polluters are accountable for reporting and remediating PFAS contamination.

With this new regulation in place, stakeholders are in dire need of effective, sustainable, and affordable remediation solutions. That’s where PlumeStop stands out. As the default in situ remediation technology for PFAS, PlumeStop’s patented, proven solution eliminates the risk of “forever chemicals” and addresses the urgent need to resolve groundwater contamination for communities worldwide – one of the many reasons it was awarded this most recent honor.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the winner of the World Changing Ideas award by Fast Company for our PlumeStop technology,” said Scott Wilson, CEO, and president of REGENESIS. “There are some 57,000 properties in the US alone with PFAS contamination within soil and groundwater. Industry, military bases, and airports around the world are in dire need of a cost-effective solution to remediate PFAS. PlumeStop technology successfully eliminates the risk of PFAS, meets all regulatory requirements, and does so at < 1/3 the cost of any other solution, all while generating no waste. All other approaches to cleaning groundwater of PFAS generate waste that simply spreads the liability to other locations. PlumeStop is rapidly becoming the default solution to protect our environment from the spread of PFAS pollution and we are proud that Fast Company has recognized this as a World Changing Idea!”

This award win comes on the heels of an impressive year of growth for REGENESIS. To date, PlumeStop has been used for treating PFAS at more than 50 project sites and other contaminants at almost 2,000 sites worldwide. Further, REGENESIS launched SourceStop® in April 2024, which treats PFAS contamination at its source. Pairing SourceStop and PlumeStop unlocks the world’s first end-to-end, in situ PFAS remediation approach.

A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners from a pool of more than 1,300 entries across sustainability, social justice, wellness, politics, technology, and more.

To learn more about REGENESIS’ full-spectrum PFAS remediation solutions, please visit www.pfastreatment.org .

