Dave Ramsey’s “The Total Money Makeover” 20th Anniversary Edition Hits Shelves May 14

Expanded Edition Features Updated Statistics and Advice on New Topics

Nashville, Tenn., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most popular personal finance books in history is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a newly expanded and updated edition. “The Total Money Makeover” 20th anniversary edition by money expert and bestselling author Dave Ramsey releases today.

TMMO is named one of BookAuthority’s 20 Best Personal Finance Books of All Time and has spent more than 1,000 weeks on bestseller lists. To date, over 9 million copies have been sold worldwide, and every year, more than 400,000 readers buy the book. Ramsey’s timeless TMMO principles have helped tens of millions pay off debt, save for unexpected emergencies, invest for retirement and build lasting wealth.

“The plan is still simple, and millions of people have done it. You can solve your biggest problem with the least-complicated finance book out there,” said Ramsey. “It’s the stories of everyday people in TMMO that makes it so powerful and inspiring. They’re the real heroes. Their stories of real life-change are all the proof you need that this stuff really works.”

The new edition still offers Ramsey’s proven, commonsense principles, along with updated statistics and examples. It now includes advice on topics like:

Mortgages and car loans

Buy now, pay later loans

Saving and investing for retirement

Paying for college while avoiding mountains of debt

The book also comes with three months of the premium version of the EveryDollar budgeting app for free (for new users only). “The Total Money Makeover” expanded and updated edition is now available at ramseysolutions.com.

About Dave Ramsey | Dave Ramsey is a No. 1 national bestselling author, personal finance expert and host of “The Ramsey Show,” heard by more than 20 million listeners each week. He’s authored eight national bestselling books including, “The Total Money Makeover,” “EntreLeadership” and “Smart Money Smart Kids.” Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for the company Ramsey Solutions.

About Ramsey Press | Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press — a part of Ramsey Solutions — publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.

