GXO Deploys First-of-its-kind Large-scale Robotics Solution in France

PARIS, France, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced the successful deployment of a large-scale robotics solution in Europe for a major global sporting goods retailer. The solution was designed to speed order processing, increase agility to respond to seasonal volume changes and deliver efficiency savings.

“This tote-to-person solution, integrated with high-density storage, enables high-volume picking, storage and operating efficiency in our warehouse,” said Rui Marques, Managing Director, France, GXO. “We’re always looking to leverage technologies that solve our customers’ increasingly complex global supply chain problems.”

GXO manages a growing share of the retailer’s logistics in Europe and recently began implementing automation in its solutions to enable the customer to meet demand. This first-of-its-kind solution, which is deployed across more than 12,000 square meters at the site, is part of a complete transformation of the omnichannel retailer’s supply chain in the region.

The solution GXO has implemented comprises about 500 autonomous mobile robots (AMR) handling 70,000 bins on 5.5-meter-tall storage racks. The robots are used for picking activities and have significantly improved productivity, accuracy and safety on site. The lightweight robots are easy to transport and install, giving GXO the flexibility to quickly move them around the warehouse or deploy them to other facilities to meet seasonal changes.

“We’re pleased to have completed the successful implementation of this first-of-its-kind automated solution in Europe,” added Adrian Stoch, Chief Automation Officer, GXO. “The success here is a reflection of the power and scale of our global team, where we have leveraged expertise and resources across our global network to support this first-time implementation in a new market. Our operations-first approach to solution design has been instrumental in solving our customer’s challenges and furthering their strategic objectives.”

GXO’s industry-leading automation and technology are helping boost safety and productivity for customers globally. In 2023, GXO increased its total tech and automated systems by about 50% year over year. GXO is also accelerating the deployment of machine learning and artificial intelligence to further boost productivity gains from automation.

Watch the video to discover the solution in action.

GXO in France

GXO has been helping customers in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 70 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #2 top logistics service provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 10,000 team members and hired nearly 1,000 additional team members in 2023.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

