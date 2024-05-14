CRN Recognizes 7 Employees at Climb Channel Solutions on the 2024 Women of the Channel List and Names Climb’s VP of Marketing Worldwide as one of the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announced Monday, May 13, 2024 that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named seven women at Climb Channel Solutions to the Women of the Channel list for 2024 and the Climb VP of Marketing Worldwide to the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100, an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel list.



Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

Congratulations to:

Kim Stevens, VP of Marketing Worldwide

Nicole Shanley, Sr. Director of Order Services

Erin King, Director, Premier Accounts

Danielle Franco, VP of Operations

Sandy DeVico, Director of National Accounts

Michelle Boers, Director of National Accounts

Sarah Peters, Director of National Alliances



"These remarkable women have not only significantly contributed to Climb’s success but have also played an integral role in shaping our company culture. Their dedication goes beyond our internal dynamics to actively enabling our partners and driving growth for our customers in the channel," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "Congratulations to our team on this well-deserved honor."

In addition to 7 women being recognized by the Channel Company 2024 Women of the Channel list, Kim Stevens, VP of Marketing Worldwide for Climb Channel solutions is recognized on the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 list.

From within the CRN 2024 Women of the channel honorees, the annual Power 100 recognizes some of the most influential women leaders from technology vendors and distributors who consistently contribute their advocacy and expertise to advancing the channel.

Every woman on the Power 100 is an inspiration to industry peers and shows deep dedication to improving outcomes and opportunities for their own organizations and the full IT channel ecosystem.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful to be included in the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 list! It's not about me – it's about the incredible women who are shaping the future of the IT channel. Being mentioned alongside such inspiring peers is truly an honor. Every day, I remind myself how fortunate I am to be able to do what I love."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software Application & Lifecyle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com