Cheer Holding Presents New AI-Generated Sci-Fi Series "Land of No Desires"

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) ("Cheer Holding," or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today unveiled another mesmerizing AI-generated science fiction series, "Land of No Desires." The new series take place in a captivating metaverse, where human ingenuity intertwines with cutting-edge technology, giving birth to sentient machine programs that rival the very essence of human being.

Viewers can embark on an immersive journey by accessing the teaser through the following link:

https://ali.cdn.yuexiang365.cn/2024/04/03/18071804121138146787.mp4

In this visionary metaverse, the boundaries of creation are shattered as these intelligent beings emerge, embodying the duality of existence—both a testament to the marvels of life's genesis and a gateway to the fulfillment of mankind's deepest yearnings. Witness an unprecedented era of transformation, where society grapples with the profound question of whether these extraordinary creations shall be revered as equals or ensnared in the clutches of subjugation. For in the land of no desires, infinite fulfillment beckons.

"Land of No Desires" unveils its masterfully crafted narrative, spanning two riveting seasons. The first season, comprised of eight gripping episodes, establishes the foundation of this remarkable universe, while the second season delves deeper with twelve enthralling installments. Each episode, meticulously crafted to perfection, will transport audience on a thrilling three-minute odyssey through a realm where the boundaries of imagination cease to exist.

At the helm of this groundbreaking series is Cheer Holding’s awe-inspiring creation, Polaris Intelligent Cloud (the “Polaris”)’s AI model. Seamlessly blending the artistry of storytelling with the ingenuity of cutting-edge technology, this transformative AI system, known as CHEERS Telepathy, breathes life into the show's mesmerizing animation and spellbinding visual effects. With remarkable advancements in augmented reality, virtual reality, computer vision, and deep learning, this revolutionary production embodies the forefront of AI-driven entertainment, offering a glimpse into the future of immersive storytelling.

"The Land of No Desires" promises an unparalleled adventure, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of AI-generated entertainment. As Cheer Holding's visionary creation takes flight, prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey that will challenge audience’s perceptions, ignite their imagination, and leave an indelible mark on the landscape of cinematic innovation.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.

With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

