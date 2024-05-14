Construction Activity Across Key Worker Houses

Rapid progress is being made in the delivery of dozens of new homes for frontline workers across regional South Australia.

Construction is well underway on development sites in the South East, the Copper Coast and Port Augusta, whilst works will begin in the coming days on five homes in the Riverland.

Builders have also just been appointed on key projects at Ceduna and a second project in Mt Gambier which will deliver a further eight homes across these two regions.

Progress across the state to date includes:

*Port Augusta – frames complete and external walls underway on four homes

*Mount Gambier (1) – frames complete on two homes and slabs poured for another two on a four-home development site

*Mount Gambier (2) - builder selected to construct a further two homes on a separate site

*Renmark - planning approvals obtained for five homes

*Kadina – site mobilisation commenced for five homes

*Moonta Bay – planning approvals obtained for four homes

*Ceduna – builder selected to construct six homes

*Bordertown - planning continuing for the delivery of five homes within a 60-lot subdivision.

Seventeen of these new dwellings will be under construction by the end of the financial year, with eight ready to move in by early 2025.

Construction of the six homes in Ceduna will begin in July using an innovative modular building system, which will see individual homes expected to be built in just seven months.

Highly experienced First Nations builder, RJ Scott Building which has been serving the Ceduna community for more than 23 years, has been chosen to lead its high-speed project in partnership with SipForm, a pioneering modular home builder.

SipForm will train local trades to build the six houses using its modular products. The system replaces traditional framing and cladding with an integrated panel system and so is a much faster and more efficient way to build homes. It is commonly used throughout Europe and North America but has recently been adapted to suit the more variable conditions of South Australia.

Wall and roof panels will be designed and individually numbered in the factory with 3D modelling and then flat-packed and delivered to the Ceduna site for installation by RJ Scott Building.

Construction of the three, three-bedroom houses and three, two-bedroom houses will be staggered starting from July. All six homes are expected to be complete by September next year.

In Mount Gambier, third generation residential builder Empak Homes, has been selected to construct the two new homes on the second site. It is also managing the Scheme’s other housing project in Mount Gambier - construction of those four homes began in late February and the frames are now going up.

The developments form part of the Regional Key Worker Housing Scheme, to address the critical need for affordable and accessible quality housing options for essential workers in country communities.

Meanwhile, strong interest has been received for the $10 million Regional Housing Initiatives Program. Submissions closed on May 3, with 30 submissions received from all the state’s regions.

Renewal SA will now formally assess the submissions with priority given to tenders that are investment-ready and can commence within 12 months. The maximum assistance per proposal is $2 million.

Attributable to Nick Champion

It’s really encouraging to see such quick progress being made to build these key worker houses across the regions in SA.

I’m looking forward to seeing the first of these new builds completed and ready to house essential government workers early next year.

Where possible we are trying to use local companies, employing local trades to build these houses which will increase supply in the area.

The modular building system in Ceduna will enable construction activity to be fast and efficient thanks to the innovative building techniques.

It means there is less risk associated with delays in securing trades and labour as well as less waste generation and disposal, which is an important sustainability factor.

Attributable to Matt Hunt, Director Office for Regional Housing

Ceduna is a priority housing project and will happen very quickly.

It’s exciting not only to provide homes for key workers but to be able to boost employment locally during the builds.

Crucially, all these new regional homes will help foster a genuine sense of community, as they provide key workers with quality housing where they can establish roots in the town.