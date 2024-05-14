Release date: 14/05/24

The Malinauksas Labor Government continues to deliver affordable housing, with the first of 67 new affordable homes built in Blair Athol already sold and ready for handover.

Builder Rivergum Homes will hand over six newly constructed two-bedroom homes with off-street car parking on Birmingham Street to new homeowners this week after completing the new builds in 12 months.

The new affordable homes are making home ownership a reality in Blair Athol, with access to nearby schools, reserves, services and transport.

Just 20 minutes from the CBD, the 67 much-needed affordable homes are being built in a master-planned community, complete with new greenspaces, creating welcoming open areas around which families and a community can thrive.

Much of the suburb is being rejuvenated by the SA Housing Authority. Already 50 of the 67 affordable homes for sale and eight house and land packages are either sold or under contract.

These new builds are part of the SA Housing Authority’s Affordable Housing Initiative – delivering 1,000 new affordable homes to eligible South Australians over five years.

There are also an additional 70 new public homes being built across Blair Athol under SA Housing Authority building programs. These homes are part of 1025 being built in South Australia under programs including the $232.7 million Public Housing Improvement Program, delivering the first real increase to public housing in decades.

As part of the suburb’s rejuvenation, new greenspaces at Dover Street and Sheffield Crescent have been completed as spaces around which a community can grow.

The affordable housing boost will enable more moderate-income households, including first home buyers, break into the market, having been listed exclusively on the Authority’s sales platform homeseeker.sa.gov.au

To find out if you are eligible or to sign up for alerts when the next 17 houses in Blair Athol are listed, go to homeseeker.sa.gov.au and register.

Purchasers of affordable homes can access finance through a HomeStart Finance Shared Equity Loan, which increases purchasers’ borrowing capacity without increasing repayments. Details can be found at homestart.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Blair Athol is undergoing major transformation as we look to add 67 affordable homes and 70 public houses to this vibrant community which is conveniently located close to schools and services.

The key to solving the housing crisis is increasing the supply of homes in this state, so I’d like to congratulate Rivergum Homes for building the first six affordable homes efficiently and quickly.

As a Government we are focussed on delivering more affordable homes throughout our communities to help South Australians realise their dream of homeownership.

Attributable to Mary Patetsos, SA Housing Trust Board Presiding Member

Communities are about places and not just homes. While is it vital that we build homes people can afford, it is just as important to encourage strong community by building a space where people can grow and thrive. It is also just as important that they have access to greenspace.

That is what we are building, with this master-planned community in Blair Athol – a blend of housing and on-the-doorstep greenspaces - where children can meet their friends after school to kick a ball and families and neighbours can gather.

Attributable to Tony Scott, Rivergum Homes General Manager Projects

Rivergum is proud to be taking part in bringing the vision of this community to life by providing architecturally designed homes at an affordable price point.

We are proud to be part of special projects like this that help more South Australians get into their own homes.