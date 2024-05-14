Shine the light on SA\'s Agricultural Towns

Release date: 14/05/24

The search to highlight South Australian Agricultural Town of the Year for 2024 has begun, with nominations now open.

Introduced in 2019, the Agricultural Town of the Year Award recognises the importance of developing and maintaining a strong agricultural sector in South Australia by recognising towns excelling in agricultural practices, strengthening their region, and supporting a vibrant and resilient community.

Last year Wudinna on the Eyre Peninsula took out the coveted Award in recognition of the town’s leadership in the agriculture sector including in agricultural education for local children and young people and for its current and relevant farmer-driven research and development.

Mypolonga, Kimba, Pinnaroo, and Cleve have also previously won the Award and now proudly display a sign in recognition of their achievement at the entrance of the town for all to see.

Nominations for South Australia’s next Agricultural Town of the Year can be made at www.AgTown.com.au. Nominations close Wednesday 5 June, 2024.

Any regional town in South Australia can be nominated and enter the Agricultural Town of the Year Award. ‘Regional’ is defined by those towns that are located within Areas 1-6 on the PIRSA Regions Map, along with the McLaren Vale Preservation District, Virginia and Gawler.

For the purpose of this Award, ‘agriculture’ refers to all primary industries – field crops, horticulture, meat and livestock, dairy, grape and wine, forestry, fisheries and aquaculture.

A town’s involvement in agriculture is not limited to farmers but includes the wider community that supports the industry including shops, service providers, community activities.

Members of the public will then be invited to vote for which of the nominated towns they believe deserves to win from 11 June to 27 June, with the ‘Top 10’ towns announced in early July.

The Top 10 towns are invited to submit written applications that outline how they promote and support agriculture, which are assessed by an independent judging panel. The panel then selects three finalists which will move forward to the town visits stage of the competition.

The Agricultural Town of the Year Award is an initiative of the Department of Primary Industries and Regions and delivered in partnership with InDaily.

The 2024 winner will be announced at the Regional Showcase Awards celebration event on October 24.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

South Australia’s Agricultural Town of the Year Award recognises the important role agriculture plays in our regional communities. Our regions are the backbone of our state and the economic powerhouse driving prosperity for all South Australians.

Our regional towns deserve to be celebrated for all they contribute to our incredible state and their community spirit.

Let’s shine the light on our fantastic agricultural towns and celebrate their achievements whilst also providing a platform where communities can learn from one another.