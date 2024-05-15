Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flavoring syrup and concentrate market size is predicted to reach $77.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the flavoring syrup and concentrate market is due to the growth of the flavoring syrup and concentrate manufacturing markets. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flavoring syrup and concentrate market share. Major players in the flavoring syrup and concentrate market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group PLC, The Hershey Company, Golden State Foods, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (ADM).

Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market Segments

• By Type: Syrups, Molasses, Sweet Spreads, Jam, Jellies, Preservatives, Savory Spreads

• By Flavors: Fruit, Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee, Herbs & Seasonings, Other Flavors

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food And Beverages Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Application: Individuals, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Confectionery, Bakery, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global flavoring syrup and concentrate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flavoring syrups and concentrates are liquids that are made by dissolving sugar in water or by reducing naturally sweet juices.

The main types of flavoring syrup and concentrate used for flavoring are syrups, molasses, sweet spreads, jams, jellies, preservatives, and savory spreads. Molasses is a thick, dark to light brown syrup that is extracted from raw sugar during the sugar manufacturing process. Fruit, chocolate, vanilla, coffee, herbs & seasonings, and other distribution channels are among the flavors used in beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery, and bakery. It is distributed through various channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels.

