Fleet Management Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Fleet Management Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fleet management software market size is predicted to reach $45.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

The growth in the fleet management software market is due to the rapid growth of e-commerce activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest fleet management software market share. Major players in the fleet management software market include AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Oracle Corporation.

Fleet Management Software Market Segments

• By Type: Operations Management, Vehicle Maintenance And Diagnostics, Performance Management, Fleet Analytics And Reporting, Other Types

• By Deployment: On-premises, Cloud

• By Fleet Type: Commercial, Passenger Cars

• By End-Users: Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Transportation And Logistics, Construction, Chemical, Energy And Utilities, Retail, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global fleet management software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fleet management software refers to computer software that enables the management of various aspects related to a fleet of vehicles operated by organizations. This software helps with tasks ranging from vehicle acquisition to disposal, including vehicle inventory, maintenance, licensing, insurance, cost management, driver management, tracking, incident management, and more.

