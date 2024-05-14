Equipment Sales & Service Limited is a 2024 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years or more

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment Sales & Service Limited was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award. Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.



“The hard work and focus of everyone at Equipment Sales & Service Limited are the reasons we have once again received this prestigious award for 2024. Due to the inhouse awareness of our Best Managed achievement when we implement something special or leading edge someone will excitedly say 'that’s one for the Best Managed application,'" said Morgan Cronin, President & CEO, Equipment Sales & Service Limited.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

“Being Canada's Best Managed Companies award recipient once again is testament to not only our extraordinarily dedicated and talented employees but ultimately to the confidence our customers have placed upon us. We thank both sincerely,” said Peter M Willis, Executive Co- Chairman, Equipment Sales & Service Limited.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is nothing short of remarkable. Their continued adaptability in an era of uncertainty sets the standard for how to overcome new barriers and demonstrate resiliency at the highest levels,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “These companies truly impact how Canada is viewed on the world stage when it comes to the success of private business.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Equipment Sales & Service Limited (www.essltd.com)

Equipment Sales & Service Limited was founded in 1946, ranking it with Canada's oldest and most established equipment companies. Now in our third generation as a private family-owned business, ESS retains the flexibility to respond to customer needs quickly and to keep pace with our rapidly changing global economy. ESS takes pride in delivering a personal standard of service to customers based on our traditional values of hard work, integrity, and shared responsibility. In addition to our sales of heavy equipment, ESS is one of Canada's largest national service providers, supporting all makes of machinery with factory-trained service technicians and the nation's largest inventory of OEM, wear parts, and aftermarket parts. Our commitment to customer service is matched by our commitment to ESS employees. Our safety policy and staff training programs are designed to keep ESS personnel healthy, productive, and at the top of the equipment service professions.

For more information, visit www.essltd.com.

