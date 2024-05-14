Radware Powers Lightpath’s New AI-Driven DDoS Protection Service

Enters into managed security service provider agreement

MAHWAH, N.J., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced it signed a managed security service provider (MSSP) agreement with Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider. Based on the agreement, Lightpath is leveraging Radware’s AI-powered DefensePro® DDoS Protection to offer customers a DDoS scrubbing service designed to combat today’s increasingly complex threats.

“Radware takes a proactive approach to security. This applies not only to the patented algorithms they use to automatically detect and mitigate threats, but also to the way they’ve partnered with us in launching an innovative new network security service,” said Bill Cheslock, director of emerging products at Lightpath. “Together with Radware, we are committed to providing our customers with a DDoS scrubbing service that delivers secure, reliable, and future-ready connectivity.”

Radware’s DefensePro® DDoS Protection automatically identifies and surgically blocks harmful traffic without disrupting legitimate traffic. Using advanced behavioral algorithms, the solution is designed to instantly adapt DDoS defenses based on the specific attacker. It not only neutralizes DDoS attacks but also safeguards the network, optimizes application performance, and ensures uninterrupted availability during attacks.

“Infrastructure transformation, new technologies, and the race for better customer experiences are placing growing cybersecurity demands on service providers at a time when the world is becoming increasingly insecure,” said John Eisenbarger, vice president for U.S. carriers and service providers at Radware. “Our focus is on helping providers streamline the go-to-market process by extending an industry-leading portfolio of managed network and application security services to their customers. We look forward to joining forces with Lightpath as the demand for high speed, low latency DDoS defenses rises.”

Radware’s network and application security solutions are built on AI-powered algorithms to protect legitimate user experiences while minimizing false positives and the need for human intervention. The company has received numerous awards for its security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath’s advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization’s innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the company. Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations: lightpathfiber.com

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

