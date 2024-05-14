Commercial Aquaculture Vaccine Market Size to Surpass US$ 584.3 Million at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2034: Fact.MR
Focus on Development of Species-Specific Formulations Pushing Profits of Commercial Aquaculture Vaccine Producers: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global commercial aquaculture vaccine market is calculated at US$ 305.2 million for 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 584.3 million by 2034-end.
The market is witnessing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for sustainable disease management solutions in the aquaculture industry. With the rising global consumption of seafood and the expansion of aquaculture operations, the need for effective vaccines to prevent and control diseases in farmed aquatic organisms is becoming paramount.
Ongoing research is leading to the development of advanced vaccine formulations. Innovations include more effective adjuvants, improved delivery systems, and enhanced stability, contributing to the overall efficacy of commercial aquaculture vaccines. The market is also witnessing a trend towards the development of species-specific vaccines. As different aquatic species have unique immunological profiles, tailoring vaccines to the specific needs of fish, shrimp, and mollusk species enhances their effectiveness in preventing targeted diseases.
Rising biosecurity concerns, especially in intensive aquaculture systems, are driving the demand for advanced vaccines. The controlled environments created by closed-system setups such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RASs) make disease prevention through vaccination more essential.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global commercial aquaculture vaccine market is set to reach a size of US$ 305.2 million in 2024. Worldwide demand for commercial aquaculture vaccines is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.
The United States market is forecasted to reach US$ 83 million by the end of 2034. Sales of commercial aquaculture vaccines in South Korea are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% during the next 10 years. Inactivated commercial aquaculture vaccine demand is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.
“Biotechnological tools, such as genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology, are being increasingly integrated into vaccine development, which is in turn driving demand for commercial aquaculture vaccines,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Analysis by Country:
By 2034, the United States is expected to dominate the North American commercial aquaculture vaccine market, capturing a substantial 72.2% share. With a robust focus on biosecurity within aquaculture operations, the U.S. prioritizes disease prevention and control, consequently fueling demand for commercial aquaculture vaccines.
Moreover, increasing consumer consciousness regarding sustainably sourced seafood is fostering the adoption of eco-friendly aquaculture techniques in the United States, thereby stimulating sales of aquaculture vaccines.
Category Analysis:
According to the latest analysis by Fact.MR, the growing demand for inactivated commercial aquaculture vaccines stems from their notable safety profile, species-specific formulations, consistent efficacy, and regulatory advantages. These qualities position inactivated vaccines as the preferred choice for aquaculture operators seeking effective disease prevention solutions while upholding stringent safety and environmental standards.
Inactivated vaccines offer a safe and residue-free alternative, aligning seamlessly with rigorous food safety regulations. By utilizing killed pathogens, inactivated vaccines eliminate the risk of live agents causing unintended infections or adverse effects in vaccinated aquatic organisms. This safety assurance holds particular significance in aquaculture, where concerns regarding residue presence in seafood products are paramount. Moreover, it proves crucial in closed-system setups like RASs, where maintaining robust biosecurity measures is imperative.
Competitive Analysis
Leading commercial aquaculture vaccine manufacturers are Zoetis (PharmaQ), Merck & Co., Inc., Hipra, Technovax, and Elanco. The leading companies are employing several organic and inorganic marketing strategies to earn more. The exploration of emerging markets and untapped regions is generating significant opportunities for commercial aquaculture vaccine producers. Strategic partnerships and collaborations are providing them access to valuable resources, expertise, and research capabilities.
Aquaculture Feed and Pharmaceutical Market: As per a new study by seasoned analysts at Fact.MR, the global aquaculture feed and pharmaceutical market size is pegged at US$ 999.4 million for 2024. Worldwide demand for aquaculture feed and pharmaceuticals is predicted to increase at 7.4% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 2.04 billion by the end of 2034.
Autogenous Vaccine for Aquaculture Market: The global autogenous vaccine for aquaculture market is estimated at a valuation of US$ 14.1 million in 2024 and is forecasted to increase at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$ 23.7 million by the end of 2034.
