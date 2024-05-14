MOBIA Achieves Prestigious Gold Standard as One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

MOBIA Recognized as a Gold Standard Winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies Award in 2024, a Reflection of its Dedication to Sustainable Growth and Innovation

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. was recognized for its focus on strategic growth, dedication to delivering value through innovation, and its culture of innovation by being named one of a Gold Standard winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies award for 2024.



For more than 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program has awarded excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. Companies who attain this prestigious designation are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Since the company was established in 1986, MOBIA has been committed to acting as an innovative technology partner, connecting people, communities, and businesses. Focused on achieving excellence through innovation, the company evolved from a telecommunications equipment provider to a trusted ally for companies executing complex business transformations. MOBIA has helped countless companies grow and thrive in an age of digital acceleration by supporting them to implement best-in-class technology solutions. “We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for a fourth consecutive year, this time as a Gold Standard winner,” said Mike Reeves, President at MOBIA Technology Innovations. “Recognizing the important role of people, process, technology, and culture, MOBIA prides itself on using a holistic approach to execute business transformation. Receiving this award speaks to the deep expertise of our talented team, and their commitment to implementing best-in-class solutions that support our clients as they execute complex transformations and evolve to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Driven by a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, MOBIA encourages its teams to develop new capabilities and explore opportunities to leverage advancements in technology. Bringing together best-in-class solutions to design, build, and operate initiatives that streamline operations and improve decision-making, the company focuses on driving tangible value for its clients. This has led MOBIA to invest in developing its abilities to integrate cutting-edge technologies, like AI, and tackle emerging challenges in areas like cybersecurity.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

“Best Managed is a prestigious award that recognizes the significant and ongoing contributions within Canada’s business landscape” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Companies such as MOBIA Technology Innovations who attain this high standard of excellence demonstrate consistent adaptability, versatility, and strategic acuity. Year after year, they thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market and should be proud of their growth.”

ABOUT CANADA’S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in business transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies . To learn more, visit Mobia.io

For information about MOBIA, contact Nicole Murphy at nicole.murphy@mobia.io .



