Sabrina Voß joins resonio as the new Sales Director

ESSEN, DEUTSCHLAND, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- resonio, an innovative brand of clickworker GmbH specialized in digital market research solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sabrina Voß as the new Sales Director. Since May 1, 2024, Ms. Voß has been leading resonio’s sales efforts and will significantly drive the development and expansion of the brand in the field of online market research.

With over 15 years of experience in the market research industry, Sabrina Voß brings extensive expertise to the sales role. Previously, she served as Sales Director at Dynata in the Panel division and most recently was responsible for qualitative and quantitative market research in the DACH region at Forsta. Her comprehensive knowledge and leadership role in these companies have established her as a respected expert in the field.

“With Sabrina Voß, we have gained an outstanding executive who brings a deep understanding of the dynamics and trends in market research,” says Christian Rozsenich, CEO of clickworker. “Her extensive industry experience allows us to further develop our resonio Self-Service Market Research Tool and more firmly establish it in the market. This supports our clients in gathering valuable market insights and achieving their business goals more quickly.”

About resonio

resonio is a brand of clickworker, a leading ISO-certified provider of paid crowdsourcing with more than 6 million freelancers worldwide.

With resonio, clients can conduct quantitative research easily, quickly and affordably.

The self-service offering includes a comprehensive but easy-to-use survey creation tool, a large international pool of survey participants, as well as AI-powered quality assurance, automated reporting and results tracking.