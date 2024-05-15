Fixed Income Asset Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Fixed Income Asset Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fixed income asset management market size is predicted to reach $104,950.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.
The growth in the fixed income asset management market is due to the increasing demand for income investments. North America region is expected to hold the largest fixed income asset management market share. Major players in the fixed income asset management market include JPMorgan Chase and Co., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Oracle Corporation.
Fixed Income Asset Management Market Segments
• By Asset Class: Government Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Municipal Bonds, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Asset-Backed Securities, High-Yield Bonds, Other Asset Classes
• By Investment Strategy: Core Fixed Income, Active Fixed Income, Passive Fixed Income
• By End User: Institutional Investors, Retail Investors
• By Geography: The global fixed income asset management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Fixed-income asset management refers to the professional management of investment portfolios that generate a fixed or regular stream of income, such as government bonds, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, and asset-backed securities. They are used to optimize returns and manage risks associated with investments in fixed-income securities to generate a regular income stream while preserving capital.
