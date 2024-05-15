Field Service Management Solution Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Field Service Management Solution Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the field service management solution market size is predicted to reach $5.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%.
The growth in the field service management solution market is due to the increase in the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things). North America region is expected to hold the largest field service management solution market share. Major players in the field service management solution market include Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Connect, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., IFS AB, Comarch SA, ServiceTitan, WorkWave.
Field Service Management Solution Market Segments
• By Components: Solution, Services
• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Mid-Size Enterprises
• By Verticals: Telecom, Energy And Utilities, IT And ITEs, Manufacturing, Construction And Real Estate, Transportation And Logistics, Oil And Gas, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Other Verticals
• By Geography: The global field service management solution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Field service management (FSM) solutions are comprehensive software systems designed to streamline and optimize the management of field service operations. These solutions are particularly valuable for businesses with a mobile workforce that provides on-site services, such as technicians, maintenance workers, and field engineers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Field Service Management Solution Market Characteristics
3. Field Service Management Solution Market Trends And Strategies
4. Field Service Management Solution Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Field Service Management Solution Market Size And Growth
……
27. Field Service Management Solution Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Field Service Management Solution Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
