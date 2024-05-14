MEHRD Farewells Outgoing Minister

On Friday, 10 May 2024, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) conducted a farewell ceremony for the outgoing Minister, Madam Lanelle Tanangada, recognizing her exemplary service to the Ministry.

Madam Tanangada has served as Minister of Education under the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) over the past four years.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey and contributions, Permanent Secretary Dr. Franco Rodie shared that in the four years under Lanelle’s leadership, the Ministry has witnessed the professional growth of staff.

“She has been the cornerstone of our Ministry, inspiring us with her vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“As our former minister embarks on a new journey, it is difficult to let go of a leader so revered and cherished. Her departing leaves behind a legacy of leadership and blueprint for success that will continue to guide us,” he said.

Dr. Rodie also highlighted some of the Ministry’s achievements during Lanelle’s term as Minister of Education.

Under Lanelle’s leadership, the Ministry designed, launched, and implemented major education reforms-displaying a remarkable capacity to drive, adapt, and influence change to improve not only the quality of education but better management of the education system, as well as the way we conduct business in the Ministry.

During her tenure in 2019, the Ministry launched the ICT Master Education Plan 2019-2023. Around May 2022, the Minister launched the National Education Action Plan for the 2022 to 2026 period, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to improving learning and quality education for all children in the country.

He stated all the efforts to finalize and pass the Education Bill through Parliament came to fruition.

“I believe her biggest contribution to the Ministry is her drive, influence, and commitment to fast-track the completion of the Education Bill, starting in 2021, 2022, and finally 2023 when the Bill finally reached the Parliament for its deliberation.”

Dr. Rodie assured her that the Ministry would implement the Act as planned.

Lanelle Tanangada was the Minister for Education in 2019, following her successful campaign to become a Member of Parliament for the Gizo/Kolombangara Constituency. Prior to that, she served as the Minister of Women, Youth and Children and Family Affairs for a short time and the Ministry of Police and Correctional Services before being offered the Education Ministerial portfolio.

Outgoing Minister Lanelle acknowledges the Ministry’s Senior Management Team and staff for the kind gesture, adding it was a great honor for her to work in the ministry she is passionate about.

“It has been a pleasure working with you in partnership with our education partners,” she said.

Madam Lanelle said the Ministry of Education is one of the ministries that champion the cabinet in driving the policy of the government of the day.

“We did so well through my term, and I believe you will continue to drive the policy of the government.

As a token of appreciation, the staff from each division presented gifts and a reception with the outgoing minister.

Among the guests attending the farewell ceremony were new Minister of Education Hon. Tozen Leokana, Australia High Commission’s Counsellor of Human Development Tristan Amstrong and First Secretary Simone Corrigan, New Zealand High Commission’s First Secretary Olivia Benton, UNICEF Chief of Field Office Benjamin Grubb, and UNICEF Education Specialist Abdi Mohamed.

Meanwhile, a formal welcome ceremony for the new Minister of Education Hon. Tozen Leokana is set for Wednesday 15th May, 2024.

-ENDS

Outgoing Minister for Education Lanelle Tanangada, new Education Minister Hon. Tozen Leona and PS Dr. Franco Rodie pose for a farewell photo with education partners Australia High Commission First Secretary Simone Corrigan and Counsellor of Human Development Tristan Amstrong, far left, UNICEF Chief of Field Office Benjamin Grubb, UNICEF Education Specialist Abdi Mohamed, Deputy Services Cooperate Coldrine Kolae and New Zealand High Commission First Secretary Olivia Benton.

PS Dr. Franco Rodie presenting a special gift on behalf of the Ministry to Outgoing Minister Madam Lanelle.

Australia High Commission First Secretary Simone Corrigan and Counsellor of Human Development Tristan Amstrong presenting a gift on behalf of the Australia High Commission.

MEHRD Human Resources Manager Samantha Teitei and Director Finance Merrylyn Kodoleke presenting their gifts.

Chief Inspector Officer (ECE) Emily Pita Siriki decorate the Outgoing Minister Lanelle with a special flower.