MEC Tertuis Simmers on George rescue efforts

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers visited the site in George where a privately owned building under construction collapsed on the afternoon of 6 May 2024. He expressed his sincere gratitude to rescue workers, support personnel and the Joint Operations Centre for the work they have been doing since the tragedy occurred.

Rescue and recovery efforts are continuing for the eighth consecutive day. According to an update from the Garden Route District Municipality issued this morning, an estimated 81 people were on the site when the collapse occurred, 54 were rescued and recovered of whom 25 were deceased, 13 have been hospitalised, and 27 people are not accounted for.

Minister Simmers confirmed that the Western Cape Government has launched an independent investigation into the collapse. "We want to make sure that we fully investigate and understand what happened so that, so that a tragedy like this does not occur on any construction site in this province", he said.

“I received a briefing this morning from our independent investigator and at this stage the team is still busy with information and fact-finding processes. This includes document analysis of plans, site records and the like. Specialist equipment including ground penetration radar (GPR) is also used on site. Material samples are also collected, and the independently appointed laboratory is working around the clock to analyse the material samples.” Minister Simmers added.

“Not only did the Western Cape Government appoint an independent investigation, we also supplied trucks and machinery and even hired an excavator to assist with bulk movement of material. We will continue to provide support until all workers are accounted for and we get to the bottom of this tragedy.”

“The Western Cape Government is working with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), and the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) in their own investigations”, Minister Simmers added.

While photos and video evidence post collapse are available, we ask members of the public who may have taken videos or photos of the building as construction took place to share these. This valuable information will add information to the sequencing of construction for the investigators to get a full picture of how the process unfolded before the building collapsed. Any such photos and videos of the site prior to the building collapse can be emailed to infrastructure@westerncape.gov.za.

“On behalf the Western Cape Government, I offer our sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and I wish those currently hospitalised a speedy recovery” the Minister concluded.

