South Africa extends condolences to the people of Afghanistan

The South African Government has learnt with sadness of devastating floods in northern Afghanistan that have claimed more than 300 lives.

The South African Government and people stand in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy and laud the emergency rescue and medical personnel in their tireless rescue efforts.

South Africa extends heartfelt condolences to the people of Afghanistan following these flash floods and offers our deepest sympathy to those families who lost their loved ones as well as their homes.

The thoughts of the South African people are with the people of Afghanistan.

