Water and Sanitation on Greenside High School winning 2024 South African Youth Water Prize Gauteng Provincial Competition

A 15-year-old Grade 10 learner from Greenside High School, Yaseen Akhalwaya, was crowned the winner of this year’s South African Youth Water Prize in Gauteng Provincial competitions held last Friday at the Johannesburg Emmerentia Botanical Gardens. His brilliant water and sanitation innovation idea won him a prize of R6000, a first-place trophy, a bursary, and the opportunity to represent Gauteng Province at a national competition.

The second place went to Good Hope Secondary School with an awareness project. They have received a prize of R5 000 and a second-place trophy. The third place went to Greenside Secondary School with an awareness project and they have also achieved a prize of R4 000 and a third-place trophy.

The South African Youth Water Prize competition is a vital component of the Department’s Water and Sanitation Education programme, which aims to educate learners and society on water resource management issues, including water use efficiency, water quality monitoring, protection of water resources, public health and hygiene awareness, and identification of invasive species.

Yaseen’s project idea "Project Weatherman/HydroLogic" was chosen by the adjudication team. He expressed his excitement for his project and mentioned that he found the comments from the adjudicators insightful. He took notes on areas that require improvement, as he aims to secure the number one spot at the national level of the competition.

“I am more than grateful to the department for the chance. The comments from the adjudicators provide valuable feedback and I took notes to help refine my work and increase my chances of securing the number one spot at the national level of the competition.”, said Yaseen.

Fourteen schools from Gauteng province took part in this year’s SAYWP competition under the categories: awareness, invention, and innovation. Participating schools included Noordwyk secondary in Midrand, Protea Glen secondary in Soweto, Laban Motlhabi Comprehensive in Kwa-Thema (Springs), Lethabong School of Specialisation in Soshanguve, Sir Pierre Van Ryneveld High in Kempton Park, Boitumelong secondary school in Tembisa, Mountain View High and Ratanda secondary school both in Heidelburg and various other Gauteng based schools.

Ms. Reshoketswe Malepe, DWS Coordinator, Water Support Service, expressed her gratitude for the support the programme has received over the years from the adjudicators, media coverage, teachers and schools, stakeholders, and many others. She further noted that active youth involvement in the water and sanitation sector is the only way to overcome the sector's plethora of difficulties.

Yaseen pledged to elevate Gauteng to new heights and secure the top spot in the national competition with his innovative approach.

