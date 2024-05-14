MEC Nonkqubela Pieters hands over fishing equipment to small-scale fishermen, 15 May

MEC Pieters to hand over fishing equipment to small-scale fishermen

Eastern Cape MEC for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) Nonkqubela Pieters will give small-scale fishing enterprises a shot in the arm when she hands over the much-needed fishing gear and equipment on Wednesday in Port St Johns.

The province has 75 fishing cooperatives with fishing rights but most of them were unable to harvest the marine resources due to inadequate infrastructure, fishing gear and equipment.

For the 2023/24 financial year, the Department injected R1.7 million investment to kick- start support to small scale fishing cooperatives along the province’s coastline as part of driving agricultural development programmes. The support will benefit 5 cooperatives with 195 fishers in the OR Tambo, Amathole and Alfred Nzo District municipalities.

As the custodians of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform programmes in the province, the Department prioritizes supporting previously disadvantaged communities and individuals with appropriate fishing gear and equipment to improve their livelihoods.

The fishing enterprises who will receive this equipment from MEC Pieters are the small- scale fishing permit holders who got their fishing permits as part of government’s deliberate effort to ensure that they have proper equipment and gear for fishing so that they benefit from the marine resources near their communities.

The fishing equipment includes fishing rods, fishing lines, landing nets, flat blades and sucking pumps while the fishing gear has wetsuits, diving flippers, masks, gloves and life jackets.

The Department seeks to enable subsistence and black fishing cooperatives to derive optimum economic benefit out of their agricultural activities.

Members of the media are invited to attend this event and details of the event as follows:

Venue: Madakeni village, Port St Johns

Date: 15 May 2024

Time: 10am

For more information and to RSVP please contact:

Mr Thozi Manyisana

Cell:082 494 3600

