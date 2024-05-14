Minister Angie Motshekga hosts two-day workshop on Early Childhood Development in Midrand, 14 to 15 May

The Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga, will host a two-day workshop on Early Childhood Development tomorrow in Midrand

The Workshop will take place at the Development Bank of Southern Africas’ Vulindlela Campus. It is a critical gathering that will solicit inputs and commitements from critical roleplayers as the sector seeks to fully implement the 2030 Strategy for ECD while further seeking to galvanise the sector towards its uniform delivery and implementation.

Members of the media are in vited to attend the Workshop as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday 14 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Vulindlela Conference Centre, Development Bank of Southern Africa, 1258 Lever Rd, Headway Hill, Midrand