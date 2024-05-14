Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,744 in the last 365 days.

Minister Angie Motshekga hosts two-day workshop on Early Childhood Development in Midrand, 14 to 15 May

The Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga, will host a two-day workshop on Early Childhood Development tomorrow in Midrand

The Workshop will take place at the Development Bank of Southern Africas’ Vulindlela Campus. It is a critical gathering that will solicit inputs and commitements from critical roleplayers as the sector seeks to fully implement the 2030 Strategy for ECD while further seeking to galvanise the sector towards its uniform delivery and implementation.

Members of the media are in vited to attend the Workshop as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday 14 May 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Vulindlela Conference Centre, Development Bank of Southern Africa, 1258 Lever Rd, Headway Hill, Midrand

You just read:

Minister Angie Motshekga hosts two-day workshop on Early Childhood Development in Midrand, 14 to 15 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more