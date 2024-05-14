Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary Joint...

On the afternoon of May 9, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán jointly met the press after their talks at the Prime Minister's Office in Budapest.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Hungary. Over the past 75 years, the two sides have always followed the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win to keep bilateral relations moving in the right direction. The relationship is now at its best in history. Xi said he had friendly and productive talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during which they had an in-depth exchange of views and reached extensive common understandings on the development of China-Hungary relations in the new era and on issues of mutual interest. They also witnessed the exchange of important bilateral cooperation documents. Xi Jinping said that he has full confidence in the future of bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping stressed that he and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agreed that China and Hungary have long been good friends of mutual trust and support and good partners of win-win cooperation. It is only natural for the two countries to further elevate their relationship and enrich bilateral cooperation. The two sides are ready to take the announcement of the establishment of an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era as a new starting point to take bilateral relations and practical cooperation to a higher level.

Both leaders held the belief that profound political mutual trust has laid a solid foundation for China-Hungary relations. Both sides will maintain the momentum of close high-level interactions, strengthen dialogue and exchanges between the governments, legislatures and political parties, and share experience in governance. China highly appreciates Hungary's firm commitment to the one-China principle, and will continue to firmly support Hungary in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.

The two leaders agreed that the Belt and Road Initiative and Hungary's Eastern Opening strategy are highly compatible. The two sides will forge closer synergy between their development strategies, deepen economic, trade, investment, and financial cooperation, and advance the Budapest-Belgrade railway and other key projects. The two sides will expand cooperation in emerging industries and foster new quality productive forces to empower and facilitate the economic and social development of the two countries.

Both leaders believed that the traditional China-Hungary friendship is built on a solid foundation. The two sides will continue to support the teaching of each other's languages, make good use of their cultural centers, strengthen sports, media and subnational exchanges and cooperation, and promote mutual learning and understanding between the two cultures and peoples. The two sides will further improve their respective exit-entry policies and enhance direct flight linkages to create more favorable conditions for more people-to-people exchanges.

Both leaders held the view that cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) conforms with the principles of planning together, building together and benefiting together, setting a fine example of cross-regional cooperation. China and Hungary will work together to advance the China-CEEC cooperation in broader scope, across wider areas and at a higher level, so as to deliver greater benefits to people of relevant countries. China values its comprehensive strategic partnership with the European Union (EU), and views Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world and a key partner in advancing Chinese modernization. China supports Hungary in playing a bigger role in the EU and in promoting greater progress of China-EU relations.

The two leaders agreed that China and Hungary share similar views and positions on international and regional situations. The two sides stand ready to strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral settings to champion an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. The two sides will resolutely uphold international fairness and justice, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi Jinping stressed that China is now endeavoring to build itself into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through the Chinese path to modernization. Chinese modernization means tremendous opportunities to the world. China is ready to work with Hungary to achieve common development and prosperity. Xi Jinping expressed the belief that with joint efforts, China and Hungary will embrace a brighter future.

Viktor Orbán warmly welcomed President Xi Jinping to Hungary for a state visit on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and China. He noted that Hungary and China enjoy a profound friendship and solid relationship. Hungary abides by the one-China principle. The two sides respect and support each other, and their mutually beneficial cooperation has benefited the two peoples. He thanked China for providing valuable assistance to Hungary in times of difficulty. China is an important and positive force in a multipolar world. Hungary supports a series of global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping and agrees with China's proposals to promote peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis and other regional conflicts. Hungary hopes that the two sides will further enhance relations and be staunch partners of cooperation in their respective processes of modernization.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the event.