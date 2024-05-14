PHILIPPINES, May 14 - Press Release

May 14, 2024 Co-Sponsorship Speech

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa

Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act Mr. President, dear colleagues, good afternoon. It is my privilege to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2665 under Committee Report No. 251 or the "Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act." "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." Often, we have used such saying to inspire our less fortunate fellow Filipinos to work harder because no one can free them from hunger and poverty but themselves. The government can only do so much with such limited resources. But perhaps, our application of the aforementioned Chinese proverb might no longer be applicable to the current situation of our people. For the past decades or so, our fishermen have been on the receiving end of harassment and bullying from the Chinese. In a situation where the choice is between your survival or your untimely end, what will be the use of being taught how to fish? Tinuruan nga nating mangisda, Mr. President, ngunit hindi naman natin nabigyan ng kaukulang proteksyon laban sa mga magtatangkang agawin ang kung anuman ang meron siya. Teaching our people to fish for them to thrive for a lifetime would be senseless if they are forcibly driven away from their traditional fishing spot within our exclusive economic zone. Our people are not poor because they are lazy. They are deprived of their livelihood; of their opportunity to win in life; and sadly, for some, the chance to survive. Kahit po gaano kasipag ang mga Pilipino, kung patuloy po silang inaagawan ng kanilang karapatan para pakinabangan ang likas na yaman na nakalaan sa kanila, darating ang araw na mawawalan sila ng pangkain sa araw-araw. The establishment of Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes as embodied in the proposed bill will ensure the protection of fishing grounds and key biodiversity areas in Philippine waters. This will safeguard the integrity of our national territory. Further, the proposed measure ensures that foreign ships and aircraft exercising the right of archipelagic sea lanes shall not engage in threat or use of force against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of the Republic of the Philippines or in any other manner in violation of the principles of international law embodied in the Charter of the United Nations. Hindi lang po ang threat or use of force ang ipinagbabawal sa panukalang ito. Pati na rin po ang marine pollution, sinigurado natin na hindi natin papayagan sa ating teritoryo sa mga gustong gumamit ng ating sea lanes. There will be no discharge of oil, solid wastes and other noxious substances allowed. Nor will discharge of sewage, garbage, and air emissions from ships in Philippine territory and maritime zones be permitted. Most importantly, this legislative measure does not only give our fishermen a fighting chance, but an assurance, a guarantee from our government, of protection from foreign encroachment. This will be a testament to the Senate's commitment to fight for our rightful claim to the West Philippine Sea. But perhaps, most especially, the Senate's dedication to safeguard every Filipino who intends to make a living peacefully and honorably. In the end, Mr. President, it is not simply a question of whether to give them fish or to teach them how to fish. At the rate we are going, that is already irrelevant. It is a matter of dignity, and this Senate's recognition of it. Dignity, for livelihood and sustenance. Dignity, in continuing to defend and stand for what is rightfully ours. Dignity, for Filipinos, whether they are on land, or at sea. With that, I wish to commend our esteemed colleague, Senator Francis Tol Tolentino, for masterfully steering our course towards the passage of this timely measure. Maraming salamat, Mr. President.